Telangana Records 162 New COVID-19 Cases

Telangana on Sunday added 162 fresh cases to its COVID-19 tally, which rose to 6.66 lakh while one related fatality took the toll to 3,921.

The number of active cases stood at 4,455, a state government bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of 63 cases followed by Karimnagar 13 and Rangareddy 11. Nine out of the 33 districts recorded zero cases.

A total of 32,828 samples were tested on Sunday. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 2.65 crore.

A total of 247 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 6,58,170.

The recovery rate and case fatality rate in the state was 98.74 per cent and 0.58 per cent, compared to the national average of 97.85 per cent and 1.3 per cent, the bulletin said.

