Telangana Records 167 New COVID-19 Cases

A total of 167 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Telangana on Tuesday and one related fatality was reported due to the virus.

With the fresh cases, the total number of positive cases in the state rose to 6,73,889 and the death toll increased to 3,976 respectively, a state government bulletin said.

The number of active cases stood at 3,737.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of 55 cases followed by Medchal Malkajgiri district (14) and Rangareddy district (12).

A total of 37,283 samples were tested today. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 2,81,22,607.

A total of 164 COVID-19 recoveries were reported today taking the total number of recoveries to 6,66,176.

The recovery rate and case fatality rate in the state was 98.85 per cent and 0.59 per cent respectively, the bulletin said.

