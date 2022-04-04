Telangana records 17 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad, Apr 4 (PTI) Telangana on Monday recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,91,345.

Of the new cases, Hyderabad reported the highest number with 12.

A health department bulletin said 36 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,86,963.

The recovery rate stood at 99.44 per cent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 15,675 samples were tested on Monday.

The number of active cases was 271, it said, and added that the case fatality rate in the state was 0.51 per cent. PTI SJR SJR KH HDA HDA

