Telangana Records 173 New COVID-19 Cases

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases fell below the 200 mark in Telangana with 173 new infections being recorded on Sunday taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 6,63,454.

One more COVID-19 patient died taking the total deaths to 3,904, a state government bulletin said.

The number of active cases stood at 5,005.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of 64 cases followed by Warangal Urban (18) and Karimnagar (17).

Eight out of the 33 districts recorded zero number of cases.

A total of 35,160 samples were tested on Sunday. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 2,58,51,688.

A total of 315 COVID-19 recoveries were reported on Sunday taking the total number of recoveries to 6,54,545.

The recovery rate and case fatality rate in the state was 98.65 per cent and 0.58 per cent, compared to the national average of 97.65 per cent and 1.3 per cent, the bulletin said.

