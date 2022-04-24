Telangana records 21 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad, Apr 24 (PTI) Telangana on Sunday recorded 21 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 7,91,793 so far.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 17.

A bulletin said no fresh fatalities occurred due to the infectious disease and the toll continued to be 4,111.

Nineteen people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,87,469. The recovery rate stood at 99.45 per cent.

The bulletin said 10,132 samples were tested on Saturday and the number of active cases was 213. PTI SJR KH NVG NVG

