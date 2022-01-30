Telangana records 2,484 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad, Jan 30 (PTI): Telangana on Sunday recorded 2,484 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,61,050 while the death toll rose to 4,086 with one more fatality.

Telangana had on Saturday reported 3,590 new COVID-19 cases.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded the highest number of fresh cases with 1,045, followed by 138 in Medchal Malkajgiri and 130 in Ranga Reddy districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

A total of 4,207 people recovered from the infection on Sunday taking the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,18,241.

The active cases stood at 38,723, the bulletin said.

A total of 65,263 samples were examined today and the total number examined till date was 3,20,38,448. The samples tested per million population was 8,60,786.

The case fatality rate was 0.54 per cent and the recovery rate 94.38 per cent. PTI VVK VVK SS SS

