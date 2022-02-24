Telangana records 311 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad, Feb 24 (PTI): Telangana on Thursday recorded 311 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases to 7,88,096 while the death toll rose to 4,111 with one more fatality.

Telangana on Wednesday reported 348 new COVID-19 cases.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of 90 fresh cases, followed by 31 in Ranga Reddy and 16 in Medchal Malkajgiri districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today. A total of 614 people recovered from the infection on Thursday taking the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,79,893.

The active cases stood at 4092, the bulletin said.

A total of 35,837 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was 3,34,36,011. The case fatality rate was 0.52 per cent and the recovery rate 98.96 per cent. PTI VVK SS SS

