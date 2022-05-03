Telangana records 36 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad, May 3 (PTI) Telangana on Tuesday reported 36 new COVID-19 cases taking the total to 7,92,108.

Hyderabad saw the highest number of cases with 25.

No fresh fatalities occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111, a Health department bulletin said.

Thirty-one people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,87,661.

The recovery rate stood at 99.44 per cent and the number of active cases was 336, it said.

The bulletin said 10,156 samples were tested on Tuesday. PTI SJR SJR KH SS SS

