Telangana Records 658 New COVID-19 Cases

Hyderabad: Telangana on Tuesday saw a jump in new COVID-19 cases with 658 fresh infections being reported, pushing the tally to 8,10,976.

Hyderabad district recorded the highest number of cases with 316, followed by neighbouring Ranga Reddy (52) and Medchal Malkajgiri (41).

A Health department bulletin said 628 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,02,354.

The recovery rate stood at 98.94 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 30,552 samples were tested on Tuesday.

The number of active cases was 4,111.

Image: PTI

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)