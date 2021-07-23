Last Updated:

Telangana: Red Alert Issued As Rains Lash Several Districts, CM Deploys NDRF Teams

telangana

PTI Image


Due to the relentless rain in Telangana, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for a few districts throughout the state, anticipating heavy to extremely heavy rains through Saturday. In addition, an orange alert has also been issued for Hyderabad.

To tackle the situation, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed concerned officials and public representatives to take preventive measures on a war footing. The CM told the Minister of State for Roads, Buildings, Legislative affairs, Vemula Prashanth Reddy to keep an eye on the preventive measures in the Balkonda Assembly sector and the Nizamabad area, which are experiencing severe rainfall. The Chief Minister has also instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to dispatch National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to the inundated town of Nirmal.

"Keep the records of the floods every year. Take preventive measures during the floods based on the record of the past floods. The team should be constituted on a permanent basis," the CM said.

The CM asked DCs and SPs to take preventive actions 

District collectors, SPs, Revenue officials, and R&B officers have been instructed by the CM to take preventative steps in the Godavari catchment areas so that people are not inconvenienced. The CM advised residents in these areas not to leave their homes. He also warned them to be cautious because heavy rains have caused lakes and rivulets to overflow and breach.

According to the CM, along with the Godavari, rains have been falling in Krishna catchment areas in the higher riparian states, prompting the lifting of project gates in these states. In this context, the state is experiencing severe flooding. As a result, the Chief Minister has directed that Ministers and MLAs in the Godavari and Krishna catchment basins remain in respective districts and check the flood situation regularly.

Elected officials have been instructed to be on high alert

He also told TRS leaders and cadre to report to Telangana Bhavan and keep an eye on the issue. From the Gram Sarpanch to the ministers, TRS leadership should work with officials in the catchment areas to ensure that people are not put in any trouble. The CM stressed that people in these areas should not venture out and should exercise caution due to the heavy to extremely heavy rain anticipated for the next two days. He also reminded them to look for their personal safety. The elected officials were instructed to be on high alert and take the appropriate precautions.

(Inputs from ANI)

Tweet- @APWeatherman96

