Telangana: Red Alert Issued For Several Dists; CM KCR Orders Authorities To Stay Vigilant

As the monsoon continues to intensify all over the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for some areas in the state of Telangana.

In the forecast issued by the IMD for Telangana on July 9, a red alert has been issued for Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Jayasankar Bhupalapally, and Mulugu districts with forecasts of extremely heavy rainfall likely in these places.

An orange alert has been issued for Jagityal, Karimnagar, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal(Rural), Warangal(Urban), Medak, and Kamareddy districts with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely. A Yellow alert has been issued for the remaining districts of Telangana which are likely to receive heavy rainfall.

In light of the situation, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has ordered authorities concerned to take all necessary precautions.

As per reports, residents of Nirmal district are currently being moved to a safer location due to floods as a result of heavy rainfall. The Rajanna Sirisilla area, too, has been witnessing incessant rainfall since midnight, with flooding seen on all roadways. Kamareddy experienced significant waterlogging as well.

Earlier on July 8, a private school bus, reportedly carrying around 30 students, got stuck at an underpass after the entire road was filled with rainwater in Mahabubnagar of Telangana. However, with the help of locals and police officials, all the children were safely moved out of the school bus.

IMD forecast for other parts of India

Along with Telangana, the IMD has also forecasted isolated extremely high rainfall likely on 9 July in Chhattisgarh, 10 July in Konkan and Goa, 11 July in Saurashtra and Kutch, 12 and 13 July in Gujarat Region and 10–13 July in Madhya Maharashtra.

Additionally, there is a high likelihood of isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Marathawada on July 9 and 11, coastal Karnataka on July 12 and 13, Kerala and Mahe, Konkan and Goa, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam on July 9.

Furthermore, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Punjab & Haryana-Chandigarh on 10 July, north Uttar Pradesh on 10 July, Rajasthan during 09-11 July and over East Rajasthan during 11-13 July.