Telangana reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad, Apr 16 (PTI) Telangana on Saturday recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases taking the total to 7,91,619.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 15.

A health department bulletin said 22 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,87,286.

The recovery rate stood at 99.45 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 14,127 samples were tested on Saturday. The number of active cases was 222, it said. PTI SJR SJR HDA HDA