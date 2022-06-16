Telangana Reports 285 New COVID-19 Cases

Telangana continued to witness a rise in number of fresh COVID-19 cases with 285 fresh infections being reported on Thursday talking the tally to 7,95,293 Hyderabad saw the highest number of cases with 188.

A Health department bulletin said 65 people recuperated from the infectious disease and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,89,561.

The recovery rate stood at 99.28 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infection and the death toll continued to be 4,111. The bulletin said 28,424 samples were tested on Thursday.

The number of active cases was 1,621, it said. The state has been witnessing a rise in daily cases for about a fortnight.

The state reported 205 cases on Wednesday.

