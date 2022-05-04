Telangana reports 39 new coronavirus cases

Hyderabad, May 4 (PTI) Telangana on Wednesday recorded 39 new COVID-19 cases taking the statewide tally to 7,92,147.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 22.

A health department bulletin said 21 people recuperated from the viral infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,87,682.

The recovery rate stood at 99.44 per cent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 12,449 samples were tested on Wednesday. The number of active cases was 354, it said. PTI SJR SJR HDA HDA

