Telangana Reports Single-day Rise Of 12 Omicron Cases, State Tally Jumps To 55

With a single-day rise of 12 infections, the number of Omicron cases in Telangana has jumped to 55, informed State Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao.

With a single-day rise of 12 infections, the number of Omicron cases in Telangana has jumped to 55 on Monday. Out of the 12 cases, 10 passengers have returned from non-risk countries over the last three days followed by the other two who are the contacts of the existing patients. To date, the state has recorded five cases from 'at-risk' countries. 

In an official board bulletin, State Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao informed that the 10 International passengers from the 'non-risk' countries had arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad and then were later found positive for the Omicron variant after testing. Besides the other two were in contact with the Dubai-returned person of Siricilla district.

Currently, their total number of Omicron variant patients has touched 55. Meanwhile,10 patients have recovered from the variant and the remaining 45 are under isolation at the Telangana Institute of Medical Science in Hyderabad. 

Notably, a total of 109 samples have been sent for genome sequencing at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB). Out of these, 35 samples have tested negative while results for another 19 samples are awaited.  

Speaking about the COVID-19 infections, Telangana has recorded 182 fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours followed by one fatality. Also, 181 people have recovered, and the total number of active cases stands at 3417. 

Telangana government prohibits rallies and public meetings

In light of the emerging COVID-19 cases in Telangana, the state government has also prohibited all public rallies and meetings till January 2 and imposed certain conditions as measures to check the spread of the virus. In a government order issued by State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, it informed about the same and said that other events involving the gathering of people will be permitted subjected to directions of appropriate Covid behaviour. 

