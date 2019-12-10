The Debate
The Debate
Telangana Residents Planted Over 3 Crore Saplings Under 'Green Challenge'

General News

Telangana residents plant 3 crore saplings with 'Green Challenge' or #greenindiachallenge pushed by TRS MP J Santosh Kumar as he sought plantation on birthday

Written By Tanima Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:
Telengana

After TRS MP J Santosh Kumar tagged Chief Secretary SK Joshi in an internet challenge called 'green challenge', the challenge went insanely viral on the internet. By now reports claim that about 3 crore saplings have been planted across the state since the challenge was passed. Chief Secretary SK Joshi tagged AP Chief Secretary, Neelam Sawhney, Telangana Special Chief Secretary, Rajeshwar Tiwari, and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, R Sobha. He told the media that the challenge has become a mass movement in the state. 

MP asks for plantation as birthday gift

The movement began when MP Santosh Kumar asked the netizens to gift him on his birthday. The gift he asked was no ordinary gift but he asked people to plant a sapling and click a selfie and send it to him on his birthday. The Green Challenge or #greenindiachallenge has become so famous that many politicians and celebrities have promoted and joined it. Birthday wishes along with pictures of plantation have been flooding in for Santosh Kumar since days. 

The MP claimed in his media statement that the ‘green challenge’ has already surpassed its target of planting more than 3 crore saplings, with politicians, bureaucrats, actors, and sports persons spreading the campaign across the globe.
Published:
COMMENT
