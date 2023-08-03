Telangana Resumes Farm Loan Waiver Ahead Of Polls, BJP Calls Move A Gimmick 

The Telangana government has decided to resume farm loan waivers ahead of Assembly elections in the state. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) made the announcement on Thursday reiterating that the welfare and development of farmers in Telangana is the main objective of the state government.

Addressing the reason behind the delay in implementing the farm loan waiver scheme, KCR trained his guns on the central government and said due to the economic slowdown caused by the Centre's decision of demonetisation, impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the state's economy, the vindictive attitude adopted by the Centre towards Telangana state by not releasing FRBM funds, contributed to to the state's fiscal deficit and caused the delay in implementation of the farm waiver scheme.

KCR blames demonetisation, Coronavirus

"Due to unforeseen troubles like Corona Centre’s unilateral decision to cut FRBM funds, and indifference toward Telangana in the release of funds delayed the process to the completion of the farm loan waiver scheme. After the already waived loans, it required another Rs 19,000 crore for the waiver of pending farm loans," he said.

BJP calls move a gimmick

Reacting to KCR's decision to resume farm loan waivers, BJP national spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao said KCR is playing electoral gimmicks, which is his "signature politics". He asked why KCR forgot his commitment to waive farm loans all through his term and said that KCR's game-plan is to ensure opposition parties have no agenda left against BRS.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader further said that it's only the Assembly elections scheduled in December that is driving KCR to restart the scheme, and even that in installments. "KCR is up to fooling farmers of Telangana again," Rao said.

Meanwhile, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao said KCR's decision proves that BRS is not just Bharat Rashtra Samithi but also Bharat Rythu Samithi. The word 'rythu' is used to refer to farmers in Telugu. "Jai Kisan is not just a slogan, but it's our belief. The central government has been time and again creating financial hurdles for the state government and due to which the state income is also going down. Despite all the hurdles, we will fulfill the loan waiver to farmers," KTR said.