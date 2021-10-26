K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Chief Minister of Telangana, said on Monday that the state has become a model for other states in terms of welfare and development programmes implementation. His words came after he was re-elected as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi's president for the ninth time at a plenary assembly in Hyderabad. The Chief Minister told the meeting that the Telangana government's schemes are being implemented in other states.

People in Nanded city, he noted, want the state's programmes implemented in the city or demand that their territories be merged with Telangana so that they can benefit from the initiatives. He claimed that Telangana had become a model for other states, noting that the Raichur MLA from Karnataka had previously urged that the district be merged with Telangana.

Telangana is a role model for other states in the implementation of welfare schemes, says CM KCR

KCR, as he is popularly known in Telangana, further said, "Since the time we have Dalita Bandhu, many people from Andhra Pradesh came to me and asked to come to the state and contest elections as they want our public welfare schemes to be implemented."

The Chief Minister further criticised the Election Commission of India for objecting to his public gathering in Nagarjunasagar ahead of the Huzurabad by-poll and for halting the Dalita Bandhu scheme's execution in Huzurabad. He said, "A case has been filed in the High Court for not letting me hold a public meeting at Nagarjunasagar ahead of the by-election. Everybody has a right to organise such meetings in the democratic process but the ECI is not allowing". He further stated that the Dalita Bandhu initiative will resume in Huzurabad after November 4. He made a jab at Andhra Pradesh leaders, saying that before bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh leaders used to declare that if the state was carved away, there would be energy in Telangana. In Telangana, power is now available 24 hours a day, but not in Andhra Pradesh.

What is the Dalit Bandhu programme by the Telangana government?

The Telangana government's Dalit Bandhu programme is a welfare system aimed at empowering Dalit families and encouraging them to start businesses with a direct benefit transfer of Rs 10 lakh per family. Earlier this year, the state budget established a Dalit empowerment programme along these lines. To debate the plan, the Chief Minister convened the first-ever all-party meeting with elected Dalit representatives and leaders on June 25. During the meeting, it was determined that 11,900 Dalit households, 100 from each of the state's 119 Assembly constituencies, would be chosen for monetary assistance of Rs 10 lakh to establish their enterprises. An initial investment of Rs 1,200 crore has been approved.

The government has decided to create a system of reservation for Dalits in sectors where the government gives licences in order to stimulate Dalit business. When it comes to wine shops, medical shops, fertiliser shops, rice mills, and other businesses, the government will make reservations for Dalits. A beneficiary can purchase a power tiller, harvester, paddy planting machines, auto trolleys, tractors, and other farm equipment, or start a poultry farm, dairy farm, oil mill, grinding mill, steel, cement, and bricks business, furniture shops, cloth emporiums, mobile phone shops, or even Tiffen centres and hotels.

