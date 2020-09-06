Telangana Secretariat Complex To Have Temple, Mosque & Church: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that a Temple, Mosque and Church would be constructed by the government in the new Secretariat complex. On Saturday, KCR declared that after the end of the current Legislative session, the foundation stones for all the places of worship will be laid on the same day. The construction will begin and be completed fast to reflect the true Hindu-Muslim communal harmony and shared culture, said the Telangana CM.

KCR meets Muslim Community

K Chandrasekhar Rao met the senior members of the Muslim community on Saturday at the Pragathi Bhavan. The Telangana CM discussed the construction of the new Mosque at the Secretariat among other things at length while welcoming opinions and suggestions. KCR decided that one temple and two mosques that were damaged during the demolishing of the old secretariat building will be rebuilt with all facilities. Home Minister Mohammed Ali, MP Asaduddin Owaisi, MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, All India Muslim Personal Law Board member Moulana Mufti Khaleel Ahmed, Board Secretary Moulana Khalid Saifullah Rehmani attended the meeting among other people.

"The government would construct two Mosques, each in 750 square feet (total 1500 Sq Feet) including one Imam Quarters. The new Mosques would be constructed at the same location where they were, in the new Secretariat. The New Mosques after the construction will be handed over to the State Wakf Board. Temple will also be constructed in 1,500 Square feet and the temple after the construction will be handed over to the Endowments department," said Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

After taking into consideration the demands from the Christian community to build a Church in the new Secretariat as well, the Telangana government agreed to it. KCR said that the state of Telangana treats all religions equally and practices religious tolerance. The Telangana CM called it a symbol of Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb.

"We will expedite the construction of Anees-ul-Gurbah, the institution which gives shelter to the orphaned Muslim children and gives them education. Already 80 per cent of the construction works were done. Another Rs 18 crore is needed and it will be released and the construction works will be completed speedily," said K Chandrasekhar Rao

Previously, the Telangana government allotted a piece of land for the purpose of building and setting up an Islamic Centre in Hyderabad with international standards. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic led to the delay in the construction but it will be sped up soon. Telangana CM also spoke of the need to have more burial places in Hyderabad. KCR further said that Rangareddy and Medchel Collectors have been requested to identify the land to set up 150 to 200 Khabrastans.

"Due to the widening of roads in Narayanpet, Asurkhana was damaged. Instructions were given to the Collector concerned to identify the land and construct the Asurkhana. We are recognizing Urdu as the second official language in the state. Programmes will be organised for the protection and development of the Urdu language. The development programmes for Urdu will be taken up by the Official Language Commission and a Vice President connected with the Urdu language will be appointed in the Commission," added K Chandrasekhar Rao.

(With inputs from ANI)