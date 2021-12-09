Telangana Sees 201 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death

Telangana on Thursday registered 201 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the cumulative to 6,77,747, while the toll rose to 4,003 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 76, followed by Ranga Reddy 24 and Hanumakonda 15 districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Thursday.

It said 184 people recovered from the infectious disease today. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,69,857.

The number of active cases was 3,887, the bulletin said.

It said 36,900 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the total number of samples tested till date was 2.89 crore.

The samples tested per million population was 7,76,920.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.59 per cent while the recovery rate in Telangana was 98.83 per cent.

