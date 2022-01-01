Telangana Sees Uptick In COVID-19 Daily Cases; Logs 12 Omicron & 317 Fresh Infections

COVID-19 cases in Telangana continued to rise with 317 fresh infections being reported on Saturday pushing the statewide tally to 6,82,215, while the death toll went up to 4,029 with two more fatalities, a health bulletin said.

The state also reported 12 new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, taking the tally to 79. As many as 27 people recovered from the new strain, leaving the number of active cases at 52, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 pm on Saturday.

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases has outnumbered recoveries for the past few days. According to the bulletin, 232 people recovered from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date stands at 6,74,453 leaving 3,733 active cases.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for most of the cases with 217 followed by Rangareddy district reporting 26, it said.

Nearly 29,000 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the total so far to 2.97 crore. The samples tested per million population were over 7.98 lakh.

The case fatality and recovery rates were 0.59 per cent and 98.86 per cent, respectively.

