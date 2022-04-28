Telangana: SGES Arranges For Free Cataract Surgeries For 16 Tribal People In Kothagudem

In an attempt to help the tribal community in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district, the Shyamala Gopalan Educational Society (SGES) arranged for free cataract surgeries for 16 people. Depending on the place of residence and the hospital, eye cataract operations may cost anywhere between Rs 15,000 and Rs 85,000.

Explaining the reason for the drive, N Suresh Reddy, a philanthropist who founded the Shyamala Gopalan Educational Society, said that SGES was approached by tribal activists to help economically weaker people get their eye defects rectified and accordingly all the needful arrangements were made.

After the surgeries were successfully performed four days ago at the Murali Krishna Hospital in Khammam's Wyra, Dr Murali Krishna donated goggles to the patients to serve as post-surgery protection for the eyes, Reddy informed.

All the patients who underwent surgery were provided free medicines, accommodation, and travel facilities.

A total of 16 people from Kothagudem underwent eye operations and the total expenditure, including their medicine and food, was provided by Shyamla Gopalan Educational Society.

Further, SGES is planning a mega camp for 1,000 people to avail of cataract surgeries. Suresh Reddy informed that the purpose of SGES is to contribute to society in the fields of health and education.

The beneficiaries called on Suresh Reddy at his residence at Paloncha and thanked him for his kind gesture.

More about Shyamala Gopalan Educational Society

Named after US Vice President Kamala Harris' mother, Shyamala Gopalan Educational Society (SGES) aims to contribute to bettering society in the fields of education and healthcare.

N. Suresh Reddy, founder of Shyamala Educational Society said that SGES is diligent to contribute in the field of education in India with the Sri World School. The school will be constructed in an area of 100 acres and will provide for the educational needs of students who intend to shape their futures through the international curriculum in India at affordable costs. The school offers both CBSE & IB curricula.

Reddy also stated that the school will be established under the guidance of Prof. Vajja Samba Shiva Rao, an Indian educationalist & Vice-Chancellor of SRM University who will also hold a position on the board. Reddy added that the SGES will also support aspiring students who belong to Economically Backward Class (EBC) by providing financial assistance.