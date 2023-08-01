Telangana State Cabinet Decisions Only On Paper, Won't Turn Into Reality: BJP, Congress

After the Telangana state Cabinet took several key decisions on Monday during a meeting on expanding the metro rail, taking TSRTC under the state government and other significant issues, the BJP and Congress Tuesday hit out at CM KCR and Telangana government stating that all these decisions taken are just on paper but would not turn into reality.

'Where was the government when 40 people died during the floods?'

BJP spokesperson Rachna Reddy said that the Telangana cabinet meeting which was held by Chief Minister KCR and its ministers happens "all the time". "They hold long meetings with lofty resolutions whereas the work on the ground is absolutely zero. Where was the state government and cabinet during the recent floods? They say that around 40 people lost their lives but there could be several more deaths as BJP believes that Telangana always underreports the numbers. Only after the central government sent a team for assessment of the flood damage now the state government has come up with a committee to look into it," she said.

Telangana Congress leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah asked why Chief Minister KCR was not coming out and giving assurances to the people when there are "severe floods and about 40 people have lost their lives". "It is strange to talk about expansion of Metro Rail when Telangana is suffering under heavy rains," he said.

Meanwhile, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao, while addressing the media, stated that it will be a coalition government in 2024 and BRS will play a key role and seek the Centre’s help.