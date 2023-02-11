Telangana: Stone Pelters Allegedly Attack Vande Bharat Express Train; Probe Initiated

Another incident of stone pelting on a Vande Bharat Express train took place in the state of Telangana on Friday, February 10, evening, wherein some anti-social elements allegedly pelted stones on a Vande Bharat train going from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam. The alleged attack reportedly took place before the train reached the Mahabubabad district of Telangana.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated by the Railway Police, after receiving information about the incident. Police are trying to identify the miscreants indulged in the activity. It is being reported that the train's mirrors got slightly damaged in the incident.

Another incident of stone-pelting on a Vande Bharat train

Earlier this month, the premium train was targeted by the stone pelters in Chhattisgarh's Dadhapara, which resulted in the breaking of the glass window panes of the train.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat train service between Secunderabad in Telangana and the port city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, January 15.