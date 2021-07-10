Telangana Student Unions Demand Notifications For Vacant Posts At War Footing, Slam CM KCR

Telangana student union representatives on Saturday raised the issue of rising unemployment in the state as well as across the country amid the second wave of COVID. The representatives from various student groups and political parties took part in a round table meeting in Hyderabad to discuss the issue and demanded the CM KCR-led Telangana government to release the job notifications for government posts at the earliest.

Student Unions demand jobs from Telangana govt

The demand from the student's unions was raised at a meeting organised by Osmania University Joint Action Committee and Telangana Students Joint Action Committee (OUJAC-TSJAC). Professor Jyothsna of Osmania University, who is also the National Spokesperson of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), told ANI that the issue was of grave importance as the delay in notifications was leading to students committing suicides.

The professor claimed that nearly 50 to 60 students had allegedly committed suicide due the unemployment in the state after the formation of Telangana. "Over the last one year, nearly about eight youths have committed suicide," she said. Jyothsna further said that the state has been formed on the core of water, funds/grants, employment notification for which nearly about 1,200 students had sacrificed their lives. "Even after seven and a half years of achieving a separate Telangana state, nothing has been done to improve the situation of the core ideas for which the Telangana has formed."

Speaking about the ongoing protests by the outsourcing nurses in the state, she said, "Nearly about 1,640 outsourcing nurses have been protesting for the last four days. These nurses have been demanding justice for their jobs from which they have been removed. Amidst this, Telangana Government releases a notification for outsourcing nursing staff for 3,977 vacancies in the health department."

Condemning Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over inaction, she said, "CM KCR must be ashamed. The Government of Telangana doesn't have any clarity on how to solve the water disputes. There is no clarity over the unemployment issue in the state while the youth and especially students are suffering."

The professor also criticised the Government of Telangana for having ‘no commitment’ towards the education, health sectors in the state. She claimed that the government is failing in providing employment to the state's youth. "CM KCR is playing with the lives of the unemployed youth in the state," said Jyothsna. She further demanded that the Government of Telangana must come with a proper plan with regard to education.

Telangana Govt job notification delayed

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of OUJAC-TSJAC Mandala Bhaskar, told ANI that the Central Government has failed to release notification under their 7 years regime after promising 2 crores jobs every year. "The Government is trying to saffronise the UGC. After continuously demanding the job notifications, the Government of Telangana has today released notifications of just 50,000," Bhaskar said. He also demanded a notification to be issued immediately for the vacant positions in all government undertaking institutes on a war-footing basis.

IMAGE: PTI