Telangana To Declare 2020 As Year Of AI, Experts To Be Brought Onboard

The Telangana government has decided to declare the year 2020 as the year of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the state. Minister of IT of Telangana KT Rama Rao will officially make the declaration on January 2, 2020, that the coming year is the year of AI. He will also announce the projects in the pipeline pertaining to AI for the coming year.

Collaboration with the AI experts and industry leaders

Secretary of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ajay Prakash Sawhney and Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog have been invited for the launch event. Many of the industry and academic leaders are collaborating to design the year of AI program and will officially sign MoUs with the government. The major industry leaders and AI experts are coming together for the inaugural celebrations in Hyderabad.

8,00,000 jobs expected in India by 2021

A roundtable was organized in Hyderabad on December 18 to formulate AI-specific incentives and Telangana’s AI strategy framework document. AI experts from all over the country are contributing to the document which will be finalized after several rounds of consultations.

"The state has already operationalized its Blockchain framework document and Drone framework document. With AI and Big Data Analytics expected to generate 800,000 jobs in India by 2021, Telangana will now launch its AI program in 2020, which will be implemented by Nasscom and guided by the AI framework document", Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary IT and Industries, said.

Getting youngsters skilled in data sciences

NASSCOM president has said that the IT industry body has been proactively preparing a list of new job roles that are being created in the emerging technology space and would be interested in partnering with the state government on the open-date initiative. The IT industry body is also partnering with the government to get the youngsters skilled in data sciences, according the minister's office.

(With PTI inputs)

