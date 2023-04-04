Telangana To Get State-of-the-art Railway Station At Secunderabad | Pictures Inside

Telangana is set to get one of the most-advanced state-of-the-art railway stations in Secunderabad. According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad railway station on April 8, 2023. The existing station will be revamped to provide world-class railway infrastructure and amenities to the passengers.

According to reports, the Secunderabad railway station’s redevelopment plan will be executed at the cost of Rs 719 crore. The investment to revamp the existing Secunderabad railway station is set to improve railways infrastructure and travel experience for the passengers. Secunderabad is a major intercity junction railway station and a commuter rail hub in the Hyderabad urban area.

The station located in the capital city of Telangana, already has prime importance due to the high footfall of daily passengers and the high-number of visiting trains. The station witnesses more than 1.8 lakh passengers every day and more than 200 trains. The number of trains and the footfall of passengers is expected to increase shortly, and hence upgradation of the station has been proposed by the Indian Railways.