Telangana To Launch Drone-based Vaccine Delivery In Its Initiative 'Medicine From The Sky'

An initiative of the Government of Telangana 'Medicine from the Sky' has received the final regulatory nod from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) to conduct the operations and is all set to be launched on September 11. The project has been spearheaded by the Emerging Technologies Wing of the ITE&C Department, in partnership with the World Economic Forum, NITI Aayog, and HealthNet Global (Apollo Hospitals).

The project entails undertaking experimental Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone flights for the delivery of vaccines using the identified airspace of the Vikarabad district.

Testing drones for longer distances and heavier payloads

Ahead of the launch, three of the eight selected consortia namely Bluedart Med Express Consortium (Skye Air), Helicopter Consortium (Marut Drones), and CurisFly Consortium (TechEagle Innovations) have already reached Vikarabad and have started testing their drones via VLOS and BVLOS flights.

With the launch, the consortia would continue to further test the endurance of their drones for covering longer distances and heavier payloads to establish reliability. The project is the first-of-its-kind in India as it is the first organized BVLOS drone trial in the country and the same are being conducted in healthcare as the domain.

The launch of 'Medicine from the Sky' will be conducted at the Police Parade Ground at the SP Office of Vikarabad District and in presence of Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Telangana's IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and other members of the World Economic Forum.