Telangana To Resume 2nd Dose COVID Vaccination; Gives Nod For Jabs For People Above 18 Yrs

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Telangana state government has now granted permission for vaccination of people who are above 18 years of age. As per the latest update, the vaccination for people above 18 years of age is all set to begin in hospitals in workplaces.

Telangana govt also gives permission to resume second dose of COVID vaccination

"The CM has asked people who have taken the first dose of COVID vaccine and are eligible for the second one to walk into the government vaccination centre nearby and get it," a release issued on Monday night said.

This latest development comes after various institutions, companies, and communities registered a request for vaccination on the COWIN app portal. Earlier on May 16, the government said it was suspending the second dose inoculation drive for persons above 45 years of age citing inadequate stock of the Covaxin vaccine and non-receipt of fresh stocks from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It has already suspended the vaccination of the first dose and did not even start administering people between 18 and 44 due to scant stocks.

CM K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed state Finance Minister Harish Rao to prepare guidelines to identify the "super spreaders" of COVID-19 and set up special vaccination centres for them, the release added.

Telangana records 3,043 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

Telangana on Monday registered 3,043 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 5.56 lakh, while the toll stood at 3,146 with 21 more deaths, a government bulletin said. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 424, followed by Khammam (198) and Medchal Malkajgiri (185), the bulletin said.

The state has 39,206 active cases and over 59,000 samples were tested. The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at5,56,320 while with4,693being cured, the total recoveries were at5,13,968. Cumulatively, over 1.45 crore samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 3.91 lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality and recovery rates in the state were at 0.56 per cent and 92.38 per cent respectively compared to 1.1 per cent and 88.7 per cent at the national level.

(Image: ANI, PTI)