Telangana: TRS Govt Welcomes Kitex Group, Says 'We Are A Business-friendly' State

As a tug of war seems to erupt between Telangana and Kerala over the second-largest children's apparel manufacturer in the world, Kitex garments, Telangana Government informed that it will fully cooperate with the manufacturer. According to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) spokesperson, Krishank Mane, the state wants to send out a strong message of priority towards ease of business. The Kitex group has announced to invest an amount of Rs 1000 Crores to set up their units in Kakatiya Mega Textiles Park in Warangal.

"We are a business-friendly state," mentioned Mane while welcoming the Kitex Group to Telangana.

"One thing is sure, Telangana Govt wants to send a strong message. We are a business-friendly state and ease of doing business is the priority and that is the reason we sent special aircraft to Kerala to bring the Kitex team here. Our honorable minister KT Rama Rao clearly explained to them how friendly our policies are," added TRS spokesperson while expressing happiness over the development.

While speaking about the facilities offered to the company, Mane added that authorities will chalk out an action plan to allot land and no Government or political involvement will take place during investment as the state has made the procedure digital. "We are also approaching the aviation ministry to set up an airport in Warangal so that is also there," added Krishank Mane.

Kitex Chairman speaks to Republic

Meanwhile, Sabu Jacob while speaking to Republic confirmed that the company is planning to invest 1000 crores in the first phase of investment. On the Kerala front, the Managing Director (MD) mentioned that there were several issues that resulted in the shut down of the company in the state and move to Telangana. The spirit of the Telangana Government was very high when they approached us, added Sabu Jacob.

Telangana BJP welcomes Kitex

While speaking to Republic, Telangana BJP leader, Gudur Narayan Reddy also appreciated and welcomed the garment company to the state.

"We welcome and appreciate the company's decision to invest in Telangana as the Kerala Government was not operating with the Kitex Group," added Gudur Narayan Reddy.

According to Kitex, it was forced to shut down operations in Kerala as they were allegedly harassed. The Telangana Government facilitated the Kitex team by sending a private jet to Kerala. The announcement was made after series of meetings took place between Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao and a team from the State Industries Department.