Telangana: TRSTC To Operate 4,000 Special Buses During Nine Days Of Dussehra

During the Dussehra festival, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) would operate nearly 4,000 special buses. The TSRTC regional manager Venkanna told ANI that special buses have been organised from the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), Jubli, and other bus terminals. Buses arriving from Khammam and Nalgonda will stop at Dilsukh Nagar, while buses from Warangal city will halt at Uppal ring road. The passenger is not required to come to MGBS to commute. Venkanna went on to say that the TSRTC operates buses from the colony area for the benefit of the residents as well as from the proximity of the educational institutions where about 20 to 25 groups can board the buses. This service is available for the full nine-day Dussehra celebration.

The TSRTC regional manager added that Hyderabad operates nearly 80 luxury premium AC buses in the twin cities. As several employees are working from houses, there is less demand for AC buses; therefore TSTCR has converted these luxury AC buses to Rajdhani buses. Nizamabad, Armoor, Bodhan, Karimnagar, and Warangal are all served by these buses. “Apart from this, we have introduced AC buses in Mehboob Nagar also," he further continued.

Andhra Pradesh to operate special buses during Dussehra

Meanwhile, from October 8 to October 18, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) would run 4,000 special buses to accommodate the festive traffic during Dussehra. The APSRTC Managing Director Dwaraka Tirumala Rao told the media on October 6, Wednesday, "We are running around 4,000 special buses pre-Dussehra and post-Dussehra all together." Rao further informed that around 1,800 buses would operate before Dussehra, and 2,200 buses will work after Dussehra. He added that from the total 4,000 buses, nearly 1,383 buses are scheduled to operate from Hyderabad, 277 buses from Bangalore, 97 buses from Chennai, and the other 2,243 remaining buses are scheduled to alleviate traffic from various places around Andhra Pradesh.

However, on the other hand, the managing director has revealed that the cost of travelling on these vehicles would be 1.5 times more than those of the regular bus tickets. While when asked why the costs will be higher, Rao explained that the buses are only crowded on one side of the route during the festivities. So if it weren't for the increased ticket price, then APSRTC would face a monetary loss. He urged people to comprehend the issue.

Image: ANI