Telangana: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Inaugurates COVID-19 Safe Incubator For Newborns

As the world continues to battle against Coronavirus pandemic, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday inaugurated COVID-19 safe incubator for newborn babies at his parliamentary constituency in Hyderabad. Apart from the incubator, the Union Minister also inaugurated portable tool for Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RTPCR) test, remote health monitoring system for Covid and non-Covid patients at Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in Sanath Nagar.

Highlighting that ESI Super Speciality Hospital and ESI Medical College have been functioning at his parliamentary constituency, Telangana, G Kishan Reddy announced that the medical college will be turned as a research institute. "This ESI secured the 'Best Medical College' award among all the ESI Hospital in the country, " he said.

Stating that among all the ESI Super Speciality in the country, the ESI ar Sanath Nagar in Secunderabad has received 'Best Super Speciality Hospital award, the Minister said that he along with his team will improve this hospital in the upcoming days.

COVID-19 outbreak in Telangana

As the number of COVID-19 cases are increasing all across the world, Telangana so far has recorded over 2,77,151 cases, out of which 2,67,992 have successfully recovered while 1,489 people have died. As per the latest reports shared by MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 635 new cases, 565 fresh recoveries and 4 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Telangana is 7,670.

According to the latest updates by Indian Medical Council of Research (ICMR), until December 11, 15,26,97,399 samples have been tested for Coronavirus. The total number of samples tested on December 11 was 10,65,176.

