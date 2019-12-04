Telangana Victim's Father Demands Swifter Justice, Wants Culprits Hanged Within 2 Months

The father of the Telangana rape and murder victim said the culprits of the crime should be hanged within two months. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said they should be punished as soon as possible and that he is waiting for the day when capital punishment will be given to them.

READ: Justice For Disha: Telangana CM KCR In Delhi, Keeps Media's Questions At Arm's Length

Need stricter laws

He also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce stricter laws to deal with crimes against women. He cited the 2012 Delhi rape and murder case and added that the police should organise awareness and self-defence programmes for girls.

READ: Justice For Disha: On Indefinite Fast, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Lists 5 Demands For Centre

There have been multiple rallies and protests across the country, with Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal going on an indefinite hunger strike in New Delhi to appeal fro stricter laws and faster trails in such cases. She started her hunger strike on Tuesday, November 3 and has listed five demands in front of the Central Government which need to be met. Her five demands are:

Capital punishment for the Nirbhaya rapists

Increase in the resources and the facilities available to the police force and increase in police force by 66,000

Increasing the number of fast-track courts across India with 45 new such courts in New Delhi

Accountability and modernisation of the police force

The usage of the entire Nirbhaya fund

On the other hand, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been silent over the issue and has only released a statement now. He has not answered any questions from the media regarding the incident and reportedly no journalist is allowed within 200 meters of his residence. As per the rules, any public meeting, assembly of five or more persons, carrying firearms, banners, placards, lathis, spears, swords, sticks, brickbats, etc, and shouting of slogans, holding processions and demonstrations among other things are prohibited. Picketing or dharnas within the area specified in the schedule to this order are also prohibited without written permission.

(with inputs from ANI)

READ: Prohibition On Protests Imposed By Hyderabad Police Near Telangana Secretariat

READ: Justice For Disha: People Take Out Candlelight Marches Against Rape And Murder Of Vet