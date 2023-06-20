Telangana woman throws twin babies from 8th floor, then jumps to death

In a shocking incident in Telangana, a woman took the lives of her twin children before ending her own. The woman threw her twins from the eighth floor of her apartment in the Gandhi Nagar area before jumping to her death. The impact of the fall was so severe that it resulted in fatal injuries for all the three victims who tragically lost their lives on the spot.

Preliminary police investigation revealed that the woman's actions were allegedly a result of “dowry harassment”.

“As soon as we received the information, we reached the spot but all three of them died on the spot,” the Gandhi Nagar police said. “Based on preliminary investigation, it was found that she took this extreme step due to harassment by her husband and mother-in-law for dowry,” the police added.

A criminal case has been registered against the accused under IPC sections 304B (Dowry Death), and 498A (Domestic Violence) and sections 3, 4 and 6 of the Dowry Prohibition Act (1969). The police have taken the husband into custody.

The woman, identified as Soundarya, was married three years ago, and ever since the marriage, the husband had allegedly been pressuring her for additional dowry.

The bodies have now been shifted to a local hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway.

Although the Dowry Prohibition Act (1969) made it illegal to offer or receive dowry, the practice is common in many spheres of society, with dowry often being given under the guise of "gifts to the couple".

