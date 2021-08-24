Telangana’s Per Capita Income Doubled In 6 Yrs, Shows Signs Of Strongest Growth: State FM

Ministry of State for Finance of Telangana, Harish Rao said on Monday, August 23, that the state's per capita income has almost doubled in six years and it tops the country in the state-owned tax revenues by 90% in the last 6 years. He informed in a media conference that the state has achieved good growth in terms of Gross State Domestic Product(GSDP) and per capita income which are the indicators of the strongest state economy.

Briefing the media on the state economy, Harish Rao said, "Telangana's annual average growth rate of GSDP was the highest among all Southern states at 11.5% since 2014-15. During epidemic COVID-19, while India experienced negative growth of GDP but Telanagana was still positive with 2.4%."

Rao further stated, "The state's per capita income has almost doubled in six years and the state tops the country in the state-owned tax revenues as it had increased state-owned tax revenues by 90% in the last 6 years."

Responding to the accusations by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy over the state's economy during his 'Jan Ashriwad Yatra' in the state, Rao said, "As long as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi party are in Telangana state, neither Congress nor BJP can come into power and both Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar always make other parties down in front of them and target the government of Telangana."

Telangana Govt announces re-opening of state's Educational Institutions

Considering the decline in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Telangana government on Monday, August 23, announced that all government and private educational institutions including Anganwadi centres in the state will be allowed to reopen from September 1. The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan.

CM Rao ordered Ministers and officials of Municipal and Panchayat Raj departments to clean all educational institutions and hostels premises and water tanks and sanitization of classrooms by August 30 which were earlier shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the meeting Telangana Chief Minister said, "The education system in the state has suffered a lot because of the prevailing situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In this wake, we have studied the measures and strategies of different states in the country to reopen educational institutions. We have discussed with the medical and the Health Department, who gave reports that the COVID-19 situation is much under control than the previous months. The public moment is also coming to normalcy gradually."

(With ANI inputs)

(Image credit: FACEBOOK)