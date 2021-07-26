Last Updated:

Telangana's Ramappa Temple Designated As UNESCO Heritage Site, Netizens Say 'proud Moment'

Telangana's 800-year-old Ramappa temple was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, netizens called it a “proud moment” for Indians.

Telangana

After an 800-year-old temple in Telangana was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, netizens called it a “proud moment” for Indians. The Kakatiya Rudreshwara temple, better known as Ramappa temple, was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site on Sunday, July 25. The decision in relation to the 13th-century temple was taken during the online meeting of the World Heritage Committee, where 17 countries voted for the inscription of the site.

Built by a Kakatiya General Recherla Rudra Reddy, during the period of the Kakatiya ruler Ganapati Deva, the Ramappa Temple is a Sivalayam, where Lord Ramalingeswara is worshipped. The temple is named after the sculptor Ramappa, who built it in reddish sandstone with columns of large brackets of black basalt structure, carved as mythical animals or female dancers or musicians. The structure stands majestically on a 6 ft high star-shaped platform and is a sight to behold. 

Following the announcement by UNESCO, several Twitter users flooded the comment section to congratulate team India. While one user said, “Proud moment for India,” another added, “Congratulations every Indian and especially to the people of Telangana! there are many more temples which are going to be UNESCO sites soon it shows our ancient culture and speciality in art”. “INDIA is the treasure trove of cultural and iconic sites,” wrote third. 

PM Modi, Ministers laud UNESCO ‘World Heritage Site’ 

Meanwhile, several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, also expressed their joy over India's achievement. PM Modi extended his greetings to the people of Telangana and urged all the citizens to visit the majestic temple and get a first-hand experience of its grandeur. Sitharaman in her tweet, said, "Great news. Immensely pleased on this announcement. Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa)Temple is inscribed as @UNESCO #WorldHeritage site”. 

Shah congratulated and called the iconic temple a "perfect illustration of the Grand Indian engineering skills & craftsmanship" in his tweet, while Union minister Piyush Goyal termed it "an incredible moment for Incredible India". Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also expressed happiness. He said under self-governance, the Telangana government is making all efforts to revive and restore its historical, spiritual, and proud cultural heritage.

