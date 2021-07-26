Telangana's Ramappa Temple Designated As UNESCO Heritage Site, Netizens Say 'proud Moment'

After an 800-year-old temple in Telangana was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, netizens called it a “proud moment” for Indians. The Kakatiya Rudreshwara temple, better known as Ramappa temple, was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site on Sunday, July 25. The decision in relation to the 13th-century temple was taken during the online meeting of the World Heritage Committee, where 17 countries voted for the inscription of the site.

Built by a Kakatiya General Recherla Rudra Reddy, during the period of the Kakatiya ruler Ganapati Deva, the Ramappa Temple is a Sivalayam, where Lord Ramalingeswara is worshipped. The temple is named after the sculptor Ramappa, who built it in reddish sandstone with columns of large brackets of black basalt structure, carved as mythical animals or female dancers or musicians. The structure stands majestically on a 6 ft high star-shaped platform and is a sight to behold.

Following the announcement by UNESCO, several Twitter users flooded the comment section to congratulate team India. While one user said, “Proud moment for India,” another added, “Congratulations every Indian and especially to the people of Telangana! there are many more temples which are going to be UNESCO sites soon it shows our ancient culture and speciality in art”. “INDIA is the treasure trove of cultural and iconic sites,” wrote third.

Proud moment. Dear UNESCO, India has many many more such temples of wonder. — Keya Ghosh (@keyakahe) July 25, 2021

INDIA is the treasure trove of cultural and iconic sites.... the world needs to recognize. — Mysterious Life (@mysteriousnexus) July 25, 2021

Finally the great temple of Telangana is part of UNESCO world heritage site great #ramappatemple. Truly marvelous and showcases the craftsmanship of great Kakatiya Dynasty @KTRTRS — @Param lavva (@parameshwarlava) July 25, 2021

Absolutely great news for Telangana State, to bag this highly prestigious UNESCO World Heritage Tag, much awaited and needed for our state. Thanks. — ASIF ALI KHAN (@asifalikhan_1) July 25, 2021

bravo.. waiting for this news for so many years. this is great. wonderful structure ever in the world. i request unesco experts to visit many many rare and rare architectural wonders in this state. — Kovela Santosh Kumar (కోవెల సంతోష్ కుమార్) (@kovelas) July 25, 2021

A matter of pride for the entire nation and especially Telangana .

Ramappa temple is one of the example of marvellous Indian ancient architect.

It will surely boost Tourism. — Debarupa Palit🇮🇳 (@ipalitDebarupa) July 26, 2021

Great moment for Ancient Indian Construction and Architect Excellence. It has already immensely delayed to recognize Ramappa Temple as heritage site by UNESCO. IAS should take all measures to improve the site to international standardas particularly for stay arrangements.. — Mallikarjun K (@malliknrpt) July 25, 2021

PM Modi, Ministers laud UNESCO ‘World Heritage Site’

Meanwhile, several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, also expressed their joy over India's achievement. PM Modi extended his greetings to the people of Telangana and urged all the citizens to visit the majestic temple and get a first-hand experience of its grandeur. Sitharaman in her tweet, said, "Great news. Immensely pleased on this announcement. Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa)Temple is inscribed as @UNESCO #WorldHeritage site”.

Shah congratulated and called the iconic temple a "perfect illustration of the Grand Indian engineering skills & craftsmanship" in his tweet, while Union minister Piyush Goyal termed it "an incredible moment for Incredible India". Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also expressed happiness. He said under self-governance, the Telangana government is making all efforts to revive and restore its historical, spiritual, and proud cultural heritage.

(Image: Instagram/Twitter)