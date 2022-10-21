‘Television Is Here To Stay’: I&B Ministry Joint Secretary's Take On ‘TV & Digital Future’

Giving a key address on the Future of News at the News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) National Conclave on Friday in New Delhi, Joint Secretary of Information and Broadcasting Ministry Vikram Sahay talked about the future of television and digital news platforms. Delivering his speech, the I&B Ministry Joint Secretary stated that television is here to stay and a large chunk of balanced news is coming from traditional media platforms.

Speaking on the Future of news for Television and Digital Sahay said, “It’s been a pity that over the last two years we have not been able to carry out such large meetings because of the pandemic. Media played a very important role during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Further, he said, “In crisis and in good times, the television is here to stay and stay for a long. A chunk of balanced news is also coming from traditional platforms. Responsibility and the credibility of news platforms stand intact. And in times to come their responsibility will grow even further. According to the CSDS survey, the maximum news consumption in our country is from the television news channels.”

Elaborating on the rise of digital news platforms in India in the recent few years and journalists working in traditional media creating their own digital platforms, the Joint Secretary of Information and Broadcasting Ministry said, “Somebody with years of experience of good journalism, if he goes on a digital platform, he will be as good as he was on a traditional platform. A good journalist is a good journalist irrespective of the platform, he works in.”

‘I&B Ministry has always tried a balancing act…’

"We in the ministry have always tried a balancing act. NBF was the first to reach out to the government to register themselves for both the three-tier mechanism of television and digital media. Through this, the NBF sent a message to the citizens of the country that they believe in the law and respect the citizens' views. We're thankful to them for doing this," Joint Secretary I&B Ministry Vikram Sahay affirmed.

‘Good content driven out by bad content is real challenge..’

Giving out the government’s point of view on blocking certain channels, Sahay said, “It was something we need to do as a drastic step so that the news which was palpably anti-national, fake and frivolous needs to be blocked and curbed.” He further added, “It was also noted that these channels had a large viewership. Good content driven out by bad content is a real challenge. We need to ensure that people watch good content over bad content.”