Temjen Imna Along Exudes Confidence That BJP-NDPP Will Win Nagaland Assembly Polls

Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland BJP chief and state minister of higher education and tribal affairs, exuded confidence that the BJP-NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party) alliance will win the upcoming assembly elections. "I am sure we will pass the 30-mark. The people of Nagaland today really aspire to see change. Politics is one factor that can really do that," Along told Republic in an exclusive interview. The Nagaland minister said the Modi government is known in the state for its schemes.

"He (PM Modi) is somebody that anyone can relate to. Go to a village and ask about Modi. They will tell they get free rice during the pandemic, after the pandemic and now also. These kinds of schemes were never been there. Farmers are getting Rs six thousand every year directly to their bank accounts without paying commissions to nobody. Villagers can walk to the best hospitals for free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. That is how Modi is known. The roads and highways have also improved," he said.

The BJP-NDPP alliance is contesting the elections on the 40:20 seat-sharing formula for the second time in a row. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who is the president of NDPP, has also expressed confidence that the coalition would once again form the government in Nagaland.

Temjen on why BJP getting powerful in the North East

Along also talked about why the saffron party is getting more powerful in the northeast day by day. He complimented the policies of the Narendra Modi government and the development for the party's increasing popularity.

"It is not to flatter but the face of Narendra Modi and the policies his government has adopted has actually taken the poor people the common people in a very unexpected manner. The kind of development being pushed forward. The kind of infrastructure and reach-out happening is unprecedented," Temjen Imna Along told Republic.

He added, "In the last eight years, the northeast has seen more central ministers come and see the problem of people than that happened in past over 60 years. (Earlier), policies were made in Delhi. Now, it is different."