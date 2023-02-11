Temjen Imna Along On Role Of Social Media: 'Taking Forward A Narrative Rejuvenates...'

The poll-bound state of the North-East region, Nagaland is set to undergo legislative assembly elections on February 27. Meanwhile, the Nagaland BJP state president, Temjen Imma Along's sense of humour on the internet is attracting everyone's attention.

Recently, he took to Twitter and wrote, "When you're cute and single, you attract paparazzi everywhere. Feeling like a Celeb." In an exclusive conversation with the Republic Media Network, the BJP state chief and MLA spoke about how he feels about becoming a celebrity, representing the north-east region.

He said, "I came to know about it lately. I think taking forward a narrative rejuvenates the mind and soul of people." He also highlighted that he uses social media platforms to promote his native culture, and not himself as a politician.

Tamjen Along on his viral 'Sweeping' Tweet

One of his recent tweets garnered a lot of attention when he was seen sweeping the road. In the caption, he wrote, "Do cleaning on the pretext of the photo. The more photos you take, the more dirt will be cleaned. Keep Clicking, Keep Cleaning."

Photo के बहाने ही सही साफ़ किया करो 😜

जितनी Photos खिचोगे, उतनी ही गंदगी साफ़ होगी।



Keep Clicking 📸

Keep Cleaning 🧹 pic.twitter.com/nZWGzIenXt — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) February 8, 2023

Reacting to the tweet, he said, "It's a genuine thing. One shouldn't do it just for the sake of doing it. After the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the initiatives to clean towns, cities and villages were promoted."

He added, "On the lines of Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, I did the cleaning and had to take a picture of the same. Factual presentations should be shown and promoted."

The Nagaland Minister also mentioned his journey with the BJP. He joined the ruling party in Nagaland in 2013 and continued to work as a "Karyakarta." During the 2018 state assembly polls, he contested and won the Alongtaki constituency. He highlighted that his journey to the 13th legislative assembly was due to the support and trust of the people.

"Since the beginning, I was amazed by the leadership of former prime minister and BJP leader, Atal Bihari Vajpayee as he was a statesman. In today's scenario, I take inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he gives me the strength to serve the people," he added.