Temjen Imna Along Says PM Modi A Person Anyone Can Relate To, BJP Gaining In Northeast

Temjen Imna Along, social media sensation and Nagaland minister, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face has taken the poor in an unexpected manner. In an exclusive interview with Republic, Along said BJP is getting more and more powerful in the northeast day by day.

"It is not to flatter but the face of Narendra Modi and the policies his government has adopted has actually taken the poor people the common people in a very unexpected manner. The kind of development being pushed forward. The kind of infrastructure and reach-out happening is unprecedented," Temjen Imna Along told Republic.

"In the last eight years, the North East has seen more central ministers come and see the problem of people than that happened in past over 60 years. (Earlier), policies were made in Delhi. Now, it is different."

Nagaland BJP chief confident to cross majority mark

Temjen Imna Along said he is sure the BJP-Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) alliance will emerge victorious and will cross the majority mark in the assembly elections.

"I'm sure we will pass the 30 mark. The people of Nagaland today, really aspire to see change. Politics is one factor that can really do that," he said.

Along also stated that the schemes by the Modi government will also play a key role. "He (PM Modi) is somebody that anyone can relate to. Go to a village and ask about Modi. They will tell they get free rice during the pandemic, after the pandemic and now also. These kinds of schemes were never been there. Farmers are getting Rs six thousand every year directly to their bank accounts without paying commissions to nobody. Villagers can walk to the best hospitals for free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. That is how Modi is known. The roads and highways have also improved."