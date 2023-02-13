Temjen Imna Along Shares Breathtaking Video Of Kohima, Calls It 'second Home'

Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland BJP chief and state minister of higher education and tribal affairs, tweeted an incredible video of Kohima that has now gone viral.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader captioned the video, “Kohima! A place where my heart takes refuge.”

“My second home!.” he added.

The breathtaking footage shows beautiful Kohima, capital of the Northeastern Indian state of Nagaland covered with vista of houses in highlands at night.

Since being shared on Monday, the video has amassed over 20.8k views and more than 1000 likes. Over 70 users have re-tweeted the post.

In the comment section, users have posted lovely remarks praising the beauty of nature.

“A place I want to visit at least once in a lifetime,” said one user.

“One day I'll be there again…,” commented the second user.

“North East is India's beauty zone indeed, look forward to visiting!,” remarked the third user.

Imna Nagaland's Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs and state president of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) had earlier also amused social media users with his funny videos