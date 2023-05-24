Temjen Imna Along Shares Pic Of Him On Bike, Without Helmet; His Explanation Wins Twitter

BJP Nagaland president Temjen Imna Along shared a humourous post on Twitter yet again, delighting his followers as he's always done. The Tourism and Higher Education Minister of Nagaland this time retweeted a picture of himself riding a Harley Davidson bike. Accompanied by National People's Party (NPP) General Secretary Rock Lungleng Naga, he was seen sitting on the bike without a helmet and wrote a hilarious caption explaining why it was so.

"People will say why not helmet? Brother, you need style to pose," Along tweeted. However, he ended his post with, ""PS: Not to travel without helmet!"

लोग कहेंगे Helmet क्यों नहीं?



भाईसाहब, pose देने के लिए style चाहिए!😜



P.S: Helmet के बिना सफ़र नहीं करने का! https://t.co/1gDiuJHw2b — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) May 21, 2023

Several of his followers commented on Along's post and adored his humour. "I don't what it is, his charm, his humour or his happy go lucky attitude. Sir, you are officially my favourite politician," one of the Twitter users wrote. "Today the bike found its match," wrote another, whereas one other user wrote, "You are the only good thing twitter has."

Along's post so far has garnered over 10,300 likes and has been viewed by more than 4.3 lakh people. He is known for his amusing posts and often self-deprecating humour about his fondness for food. He also makes good use of Twitter to promote Nagaland as a tourist destination by sharing pictures of the scenic beauty.