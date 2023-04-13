Temjen Imna Along's Latest Post Reveals Why He Is Inspired By Akshay Kumar

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along is quite popular on the internet and is known for his quirky humour on social platform. This time he has grabbed the attention by claiming that he was inspired by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar for punctuality.

The Minister of Higher Education and Tourism Temjen Imna Along on Wednesday took to Twitter and shared a picture of himself from an event at which he arrived super early. Following his arrival at the event even before the audience, the Nagaland minister appreciated himself for being on time and said that he is taking some inspiration from Akshay Kumar.

"Dekho, I'm not a VIP, I come earlier than the audience (See, I'm not a VIP. I come earlier than the audience). Inspired by Akshay Kumar," Temjen captioned his post.

Dekho! I am not a VIP, I come earlier than the audience.



Soon after Temjen shared his post, it went viral as usual within no time with social media users reacting and commenting on the same.

‘Not VIP, but VAP,’ says Internet

Responding to Temjen Imna Along’s Twitter post, one social media user reacted saying, “Always in a jolly mood!” Another commented, “You’re not VIP but VAP (Very Admirable Person).”

“Sir, I think you didn’t come early, you came on time but the audience was late as usual..!” third user reacted. “The one who loves to do their work seriously knows time is everything,” fourth user said.

