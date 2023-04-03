Temjen Imna Along's Picture With Food And Girls Leaves Twitter In Splits; Here's Why

Temjen Imna Along, the president of BJP Nagaland who is popular for his witty and unconventional social media posts has once again managed to attract people's attention with his recent Twitter post.

This time, the Minister for Higher Education & Tribal Affairs in Nagaland has left people in splits by showcasing his love for food.

Along took to Twitter and posted his picture from an Airport food court where he can be seen relishing food while a group of girls posed with him.

The girls are seen standing behind him with happy and smiling faces as they seem excited to pose with the famous BJP leader. While the Nagaland minister's entire attention was on his food - 'Paratha and a cup of tea' as it seemed he was not interested in the picture.

However, Temjen Imna clarified his intention with his cheeky caption confessing his love for the food and said, "Girls, I promise I'm not ignoring you. I'm just having a moment with my food". along with a wink emoticon.

Girls, I promise I'm not ignoring you. I'm just having a moment with my food. 😉 pic.twitter.com/Dg6psXJR1w — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) April 3, 2023

The picture was posted by Temjen Imna on his official Twitter account on April 3 (Monday) and the tweet has managed to garner over 2300 likes and counting, 952 retweets and 690 thousand views.

Twitter users have flooded the comment section with their responses as one user called him 'super funny' while another advised the leader to do stand-up comedy. One user called the minister the cutest politician and lauded him for his funny tweets.

You are super funny 😄 !



Come to Chandigarh someday, would love to host and also share work we are doing with small scale farmers via @HarvestingFN — Ruchit G Garg (@ruchitgarg) April 3, 2023

Never come in between a hungry man and his food. 🤣🤣🤣 — Arun Pudur (@arunpudur) April 3, 2023

Food > Girls. — Naveen (@_naveenish) April 3, 2023

This is the cutest politician ever — Sneha (@snehasneha173) April 3, 2023

Your food is also having a moment with you. 😊 — Prof.N John Camm (@njohncamm) April 3, 2023

I wish I had your commitment and focus — Nikhil (@aStiffIdiot) April 3, 2023

Aloo Paratha k sath no mazak. — Siddharth Singh (@ssr1609) April 3, 2023

You are the cutest minister in India a full of humour. God bless you! Live long and young!! — Rabi Anghu (@AnghuRabi) April 3, 2023

On March 18, the Nagaland BJP chief posted a picture of him surrounded by children who practice martial art and made a funny post on his own weight. What drew everybody's attention was the caption in which the BJP minister wrote "Sumo wrestler having a chilled moment with the Karate Kids" with a Karate attire emoji. In the picture, the children are seen wearing karate dresses and posing with their clenched fists while Along donned a simple baby pink shirt and blue denim jeans.