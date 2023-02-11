Temjeng Imna Along On Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra: 'I Would Take It Very Seriously'

Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland BJP chief and state education minister, said the success of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra shall be seen in the upcoming election. "I was a great initiative on his (Rahul Gandhi's) part. Whether it succeeded, and at what level, it is to be seen. But as a BJP worker, I would take it very seriously."

Along said this is the first time such a march was held but was doubtful whether the endeavour was only practical or to bring nationalism into its policymaking framework. "But should the endeavour be only because the 2024 election is coming or should the endeavour be really practical to bring fore nationalism in the policy-making of the Congress party or in the pursuing of the Congress party is to be watched out because in the past it has never happened."

Temjen on the development in northeast under the leadership of PM Modi

Temjen applauded the schemes of Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to which unprecedented development is being witnessed in Nagaland.

He said, "In the last eight years, more central ministers having been coming to the northeast to see the problems of the people, which has not happened much in the past 67 years".

"There has been a change in policy-making for the people's groups that are here. Otherwise, policies are made by sitting in Delhi only. Today, it is not the case anymore and even small decisions and policies are formulated by considering the sentiments of people," he added.