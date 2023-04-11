Temperatures Soar In Odisha; Jharsuguda Records 40.4 Degree Celsius

Odisha sizzled on Monday as the mercury neared 40 degrees Celsius in several places, the Met office said.

Jharsuguda in western Odisha was the hottest place in the state as the mercury touched 40.4 degrees Celsius, closely followed by 40 degrees Celsius in Baripada.

State capital Bhubaneswar was among 14 places that recorded temperatures above 39 degrees Celsius. The mercury was at 39.7 degrees Celsius in Bhubaneswar, and also in the industrial town of Angul, the western Odisha city of Sambalpur and Chandbali near the coast.

Other places that recorded more than 39 degrees Celsius temperature were Malkangiri and Boudh (39.5), Titlagarh and Sonepur (39.2), Sundergarh, Jagatsinghpur and Bhadrak (39).

"A significantly higher number of heat wave days are predicted over parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, and Haryana," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

Around 30 places in Odisha recorded a temperature of 35 degrees Celsius or more on Sunday with Baripada recording the maximum of 39.5 degrees Celsius followed by 39 degrees Celsius in Jharsuguda.

The temperature is rising as there has been a decline in thunderstorms and seasonal showers, said U S Dash, a scientist at Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

Dash said the normal temperature at many places in the state will touch 40 degrees Celsius by April 12.

"The day temperature will increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius at some places during the next two to three days," he said.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced morning classes for students from classes 1 to 12 from April 11. The timing of morning classes will be from 7 am to 11.30 am.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, in its Monday evening bulletin, however, issued thunderstorm warning for several districts.

"Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places in Koraput, Nabarangapur, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Kalahandi and Sundergarh," the bulletin said. PTI AAM ACD ACD