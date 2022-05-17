'Temple' Found In Dargah In Mangaluru; VHP To Hold Ritual To Learn Religious Significance

In a recent update to a Hindu temple-like structure found during the renovation of a mosque near Mangaluru, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has decided to seek the services of a Kerala-based astrologer to hold the Ashtamangala Prasnam ritual. It has been learnt that the ritual is believed to serve as evidence to confirm whether any Hindu temple existed in place of Malai Darga on the outskirts of the city.

With an intent to learn about the religious significance of the place, VHP will call Poduval from Kerala and hold the ritual. The date of the same is yet to be decided.

Sharan Pumpwell, divisional convener of VHP, said, “The villagers of the vicinity of dargah have expressed their interest in holding Thambula Prashne or Ashtamangala Prasnam to know whether a temple existed at the place where the dargah is standing now. If so how old it was and after which God? These are the curiosities public is having. So we are thinking of holding this ritual.”

At present, the renovation work of the dargah is withheld as the district administration is looking through documents related to the land.

Hindu temple found during mosque renovation in Mangalore

Earlier in April, a Hindu temple-like architectural design was discovered when an old mosque was demolished for renovation purposes. The Hindu temple has been found in the Asayyid Abdullah Hill Madani Dargah near Malali in Mangalore.

During the demolition, the front of the Asayyad Abdullah Hill Madani Dargah was torn down and the backyard posed a model of temple Kalash, thomar, and pillars. This has pushed some groups to look into the possibility of the existence of a Jain or Hindu temple in the Dargah.

Learning about the discovery, Tahsildar Purandara of Mangalore immediately visited the site and conducted scrutiny. Following this, Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders and Hindu Organization activists also rushed to the site. As of now, the Tahsildar has been gathering information about the history of the region.

Activists claim Jamia Masjid is Anjaneya temple in Karnataka

Earlier on May 16, a group of right-wing activists claimed that the Jamia Masjid in Karnataka's Mandya was originally an Anjaneya temple. Seeking permission to worship the Anjaneya idol in the mosque, the activists filed a memorandum with the Deputy Commissioner.

(Image: Republic)