Temple In Jammu Vandalised By Miscreants; Police Cordon Off Area To Initiate Probe

In what can be seen as another attempt to disturb the communal harmony of the valley, some miscreants have vandalised a temple in Jammu. The incident took place in Jammu's Sidhra area on late Friday evening, however, people came to know about it on Saturday morning following which heavy police has been deployed in the area.

While the entire area has been cordoned off by the police forces, entry to the temple has been also barred for the time being. According to reports, the idols of the god and goddesses have been badly vandalised and broken into pieces. The Jammu and Kashmir police have also taken legal action in the case while a Forensic Science Lab (FSL) team is presently reaching the spot for collecting samples for investigation.

Notably, this came at a time when the Navratri festival is ongoing and thus such incidents can trigger violence and protests among the people.

This is not the first time such an attack has been done at the Jammu temple. Earlier, two kinds of attacks were carried out at the temple when the idols were vandalised. Following this, new idols were installed in the temple.

Former J&K deputy Chief Minister calls for strict action against miscreants

Speaking on the same, former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta condemned the attack on the Jammu temple saying that such attacks are being carried out for disturbing the communal harmony of the area.

"Similar incidents have taken place in the past in Jammu, however, this time, the attack which came after many days raises several questions about the administration itself", he added.



Further noting that security is heightened during the Navratri days at the temple, the BJP leader stated that a proper investigation will be done into the matter for avoiding anything like this in the future.

Image: Republic World