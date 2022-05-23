Temple-like Structure Found In Mangaluru: VHP To Perform Ritual; BJP Seeks ASI Probe

Amid the ongoing row over the Gyanvapi survey, a similar controversy exploded in Mangalore after a temple-like structure was found during the demolition of a mosque in Malali.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is planning to undertake an ‘Ashtamangala Prashne’ on May 25.

VHP to perform Ashtamangala Prashne

The Ashtamangala Prashne ritual will be performed by the VHP in order to find a solution to whether there was a temple present on the premises and was later encroached to construct a mosque. The issue came to light during the renovation that was being carried out at the Assayed Abdullahil Madani Juma Masjid in Malali near Ganjimutt in Mangaluru. Hindu outfits have claimed that it was a temple. Meanwhile, the third additional civil judge and JMFC court has issued a stay on the renovation work at the mosque and security has been beefed up.

BJP demands ASI investigation

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded that a proper investigation should be done by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, BJP MLA Dr Bharath Shetty highlighted two issues that are the local people's beliefs and the second is administration's point of view.

"There are two issues here, first is people want Ashtamangala Prashne to be performed as it is a local belief, whether to go forward with the legal process or not, the ritual has to be done. From our point of view, we have urged the district administration to refer this issue to the archaeological department, let them do the survey and come out with a proper report. The local people are claiming that it is a temple and architecture also seems like it, a detailed investigation needs to happen", the BJP MLA said.

Row over Gyanvapi Mosque

In Varanasi, the Gyanvapi Mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the two shrines share the same complex. Last month, a Varanasi local court had ordered a videography survey of the Masjid complex following a suit filed by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before idols located on the Mosque's outer walls. The survey, which was halted due to opposition from the Mosque authorities, resumed on May 14 following a local court order.

As the survey resumed, the Varanasi Court directed the Court commissioner to submit the report by May 17. However, the report was not ready and the commission tasked with the videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex has sought additional time from a local court to submit its report as it is yet to be prepared, an official said. The court handed two days additional time to submit its report.

Court-appointed commissioner, Ajay Mishra, who was a part of the commission that was tasked with a videography survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque, was removed by the court for allegedly leaking information to the media and taking sides. On May 20, the Supreme Court directed the transfer of the case to the court of the Varanasi District Judge. It specified that its interim order dated May 17 will remain in operation pending the disposal of the plea challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by the Hindu side and a period of 8 weeks thereafter. The matter will come up for hearing on July 21.

(Image: Republic)