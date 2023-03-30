Death Toll In Indore Temple Tragedy Rises To 35, State Govt Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-gratia

Thirty-five people have died after a stepwell collapsed at a temple in Indore's Patel Nagar during Ram Navami celebrations on Thursday. A large crowd had gathered at the temple for Ram Navami celebrations. The Baleswar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple is an old temple. Indore collector Ilayaraja T said 35 people have died, 14 rescued while one person is still missing. A search operation is underway to find the missing person.

"The 18 hours long search operation started at around 12:30 on Thursday and is still ongoing," the collector added. A team of 75 Army officials, along with NDRF and SDRF teams carried out the rescue operation.

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for families of those who died in the tragedy. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "An ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh will be given to next of kin of deceased while Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Madhya Pradesh CM to take stock of the situation. "Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and took and update on the situation. The State Government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers are with those affected and their families."

President Droupadi Murmu tweeted: "I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people in the accident in Indore. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wish speedy recovery to the injured."